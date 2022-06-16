The following Ragga and Soca Artistes have been selected from the Preliminaries to compete in the Soca Monarch Semifinals which is scheduled for Sunday June 26 th at the Solidarity Car Park Inc. commencing at 8:00 pm. They are:
RAGGA SOCA SEMIFINALISTS
1. Keronna ‘Keke’ Samuel
2. Derron ‘Magikal’ Rouse
3. Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper
4. Zavique ‘Caspa G’ Morris
5. Chewalee Johnson & Jamarie ‘LPank’ Stapleton
6. Kamara ‘Keido’ Foster
7. Keith Currency
8. Kenville ‘Fonando’ Horne
9. Utamu ‘Bongo Prime’ Rose
10. Rhoan ‘Mynt’ Martin
11. Ozarie Matthews
12. Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte
13. Kyron ‘Kyron West’ Westfield
14. Johnny ‘Johnny Rebel’ Hall
15. Tracy ‘Scarbz’ Cozier
16. Theron ‘Radikal Voyce’ Browne
17. Kevon ‘Sick-O’ Shallow
18. Joel ‘Dynamite’ Tyrell
19. Nefertiti ‘Fruitilicious’ Russel
20. Dewarne ‘Stumpy D’ James & Jawanza ‘Gargamel’ John
SOCA MONARCH SEMIFINALISTS
1. Lornette ‘Fyah Empress’ Nedd
2. Hance John
3. Kemuel ‘Karbon Jamz’ Stapleton
4. Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper
5. Keith ‘Grabba Finesse’ Charles
6. Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte
7. Kemmy Christopher
8. Kevon ‘Sick-O’ Shallow
9. Silbert ‘Sil’ Martin
10. Tracy ‘Scarbz’ Cozier
11. Kenville ‘Fonando’ Horne
12. Keith Currency
13. Elmoth ‘Bunny Rebel’ Bailey
14. Juniel ‘Lola’ Alexander
15. Leron ‘Benny G Major’ Pope & Hendrickson ‘Maay Sixx’ Campbell
16. Sydron ‘Son Son’ Charles
17. Elson ‘Shatta ayow’ Gloster
18. Ozarie Matthews
19. Shena Collis
20. Rayshorn ‘Mirror Dan’ Franklyn
All artistes are asked to attend a meeting today (Thursday 16th June 2022) at the Media Center in Victoria Park commencing at 5:30 pm. Representatives from the bands Hi-Profile and Vykinz are also asked to attend.