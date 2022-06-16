The following Ragga and Soca Artistes have been selected from the Preliminaries to compete in the Soca Monarch Semifinals which is scheduled for Sunday June 26 th at the Solidarity Car Park Inc. commencing at 8:00 pm. They are:

RAGGA SOCA SEMIFINALISTS

1. Keronna ‘Keke’ Samuel

2. Derron ‘Magikal’ Rouse

3. Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper

4. Zavique ‘Caspa G’ Morris

5. Chewalee Johnson & Jamarie ‘LPank’ Stapleton

6. Kamara ‘Keido’ Foster

7. Keith Currency

8. Kenville ‘Fonando’ Horne

9. Utamu ‘Bongo Prime’ Rose

10. Rhoan ‘Mynt’ Martin

11. Ozarie Matthews

12. Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte

13. Kyron ‘Kyron West’ Westfield

14. Johnny ‘Johnny Rebel’ Hall

15. Tracy ‘Scarbz’ Cozier

16. Theron ‘Radikal Voyce’ Browne

17. Kevon ‘Sick-O’ Shallow

18. Joel ‘Dynamite’ Tyrell

19. Nefertiti ‘Fruitilicious’ Russel

20. Dewarne ‘Stumpy D’ James & Jawanza ‘Gargamel’ John

SOCA MONARCH SEMIFINALISTS

1. Lornette ‘Fyah Empress’ Nedd

2. Hance John

3. Kemuel ‘Karbon Jamz’ Stapleton

4. Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper

5. Keith ‘Grabba Finesse’ Charles

6. Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte

7. Kemmy Christopher

8. Kevon ‘Sick-O’ Shallow

9. Silbert ‘Sil’ Martin

10. Tracy ‘Scarbz’ Cozier

11. Kenville ‘Fonando’ Horne

12. Keith Currency

13. Elmoth ‘Bunny Rebel’ Bailey

14. Juniel ‘Lola’ Alexander

15. Leron ‘Benny G Major’ Pope & Hendrickson ‘Maay Sixx’ Campbell

16. Sydron ‘Son Son’ Charles

17. Elson ‘Shatta ayow’ Gloster

18. Ozarie Matthews

19. Shena Collis

20. Rayshorn ‘Mirror Dan’ Franklyn

All artistes are asked to attend a meeting today (Thursday 16th June 2022) at the Media Center in Victoria Park commencing at 5:30 pm. Representatives from the bands Hi-Profile and Vykinz are also asked to attend.