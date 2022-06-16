Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has tested positive for COVID-19. This was confirmed via an official release from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The release states that as a consequence of the Prime Minister’s positive diagnosis, he will not be able leave the state on Sunday June 19th to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which is scheduled to be held in Kigali, Rwanda.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr. Gonsalves has no adverse health reaction and is currently working from home.