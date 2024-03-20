The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has integrated sign language into their judgment delivery.

The Trinidad based court, which is the highest and final court for some CARICOM countries, said that it initiated the process when the judges handed down their ruling in a case involving New Building Society Ltd of Guyana and its former chief executive officer, Maurice Arjoon.

The CCJ in an official statement said that it is their mission to provide accessible, fair, and efficient justice to the people and states of the Caribbean Community.

The CCJ, was established in 2001 and has both an Original and Appellate Jurisdiction. It said it is against this backdrop that, in 2022, the CCJ President, Justice Adrian Saunders, established the CCJ Committee for Improving Access to Justice for Persons with Disabilities to develop policies and guidelines to create an accessible and inclusive court.