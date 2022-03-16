The SVG Red Cross Community Resilience Building Project commissioned two microprojects in the Buccament community on the Thursday 10th March 2022. The two projects are geared towards mitigating the negative impact of Climate Change.

One of the projects introduces students of the Buccament Bay Secondary School to a climate smart micro-gardening approach to agriculture.

This after-school programme will teach students the dynamics of developing; Grow boxes and Raised Beds, Green Houses, Hydroponics leafy greens units and the Planting of fruit trees.

The students will also launch the Buccament Bay Secondary School’s Environmental Club.

The micro-gardening approach to environmental management is being led by a team of teachers under the guidance of Mr. Ronen Francis who is engaged in soil science research.