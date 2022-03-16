Three businesses have won the “Entrepreneurial Elite Award” in the Business Plan Competition of the Women’s Empowerment Project – SVG sponsored by the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

On March 8th(International Women’s Day), Ambassador Peter Sha-Li Lan, Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of National Mobilisation and Gender Affairs Orando Brewster, and Minister of State with Responsibility for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Keisal Peters, presented awards and cheques of EC$26,000 to each winner at the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The winners are Jessica Jaja from Bequia Threadworks, Sophia Searles of Searles Agro Products, and Kenna Questelles of Kinexxio.

Ambassador Lan explained that the Women’s Empowerment Project – SVG is a mega project in response to the impact of COVID-19 and volcanic eruption of La Soufrière, which comprised several components, such as vocational skills training, business counseling and the program of International Initiative.