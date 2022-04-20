Bounty Killer says he’s in full support of Usain Bolt’s foray into music production and is willing to be a part of any project that the sprint kingpin, now Dancehall music producer, has in the making.

Speaking on a recent episode of Earn Your Leisure podcast, Bounty, when asked if he would consider working with Usain Bolt, immediately responded in the affirmative, and spoke glowingly of the Clockwork producer.

“Well Usain Bolt is my bredrin and is a fan of mine and he is getting into the music. So who to tell. And then he is working with Dave Kelly one of my legendary, so who to tell. I am willing, to be a part of any project he is putting out because I am a supporter of him. And I like the fact that he is supporting music… so I am excited to see him in music,” he said.

Bounty, who extensively promoted Bolt’s Country Yutes album on his Instagram page last year, told the interviewers that Usain’s love of the music is unquestionable and longstanding and that those who bashed him after he entered the industry, were not being fair to the Trelawny native.

“A lot of people try to bash him and all that, but why you gonna bash him? He’s a music lover. He is a music guy. I met Usain as a young sprinter when he was just coming up, at the Asylum (nightclub). That was where we became familiar with each other; in parties. And he was always on the dance floor doing the dances. That’s why you always see him doing di dance dem. Dat’s him naturally,” Bounty explained.

“So he’s not putting on any front or gwaan like him come and teck up music fi people see him. No. He loves music. He is one of the biggest music supporter. He is a big Gaza fan. Memba everybaddy know seh him support Vybz Kartel. And he is a big fan of Bounty Killer. Him a big fan of everybaddy. Only choo Kartel a him favourite,” he added.

Country Yutes peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

In April 2021, Bolt had complained on Instagram that his “contributions” to Dancehall and Reggae were being shunned, by the Dancehall fraternity. His lamentations came almost four months after Popcaan rubbished his Living the Dream single, a collab with his manager and friend NJ. The Unruly Boss had implied that NJ, who did most of the vocals, lacked musical acumen and also admonished Bolt to help ‘some youth wid real musical talent’ because “them dey ya nuff”. Weeks after Popcaan’s utterances, Bolt and his A-Team took aim at the Forever artist in a song titled Say Less, which featured himself, NJ, Ricardo ‘Bibi’ Gardner, and Kamal. However, in early March when the Say Less music video was released, the jeering was revivified as followers declared that the song and video only served as confirmation that “Popcaan was right”.