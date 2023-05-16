The interest of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is not to manage hotels, but to build them. This is according to Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves who was announcing that bids for the management of Holiday Inn will be opening this week.

The Finance Minister said with things progressing as they are right now, the hotel is set to be opened this November.

“Investment in the Holiday Inn Express, we’ll be opening that hotel end of year, we expect that it will be finished in November all things proceeding according to plan. We’re going to out next week with a call for entities to manage the hotel, remember the interest of the Government is not to manage hotels, the interest of the Government is to build hotels, have hotel rooms in the country–we’re not hoteliers. So we’re going to put out a call for entities to bid to manage the Holiday Inn Express,” he said.

He said that it is the Government’s hope that local hoteliers and local organizations with experience in hospitality put forward bids to manage the Holiday Inn hotel.