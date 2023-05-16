Minister of Education and National Reconciliation Curtis King has emphasized the importance of the promotion of mental health in the work place.

Minister King who was at the time speaking on Star FM made mention of a two day workshop on mental health that which he lauded as being an excellent idea that should be continued.

“The department of adult and continuing education in the ministry of education and national reconciliation has a two workshop on mental health and I thought that was an excellent idea and it started a conversation that I believe should be continued, and I’m even saying, I hope even through the employee’s assistance program that that conversation can continue but must move beyond the conversation, also and find ways of implementing measures that would promote mental health in the workplace,” he said.

According to an article by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), in the Caribbean and worldwide, mental health disorders are now recognised as the fifth major non-communicable disease and a major threat to health and economic development in the 21st century.