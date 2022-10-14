The ABC of Calypso Dr. Alston ‘Becket’ Cyrus is calling on Vincentians to give more respect to the nation’s local artistes.

He was at the time speaking on WEFM’s Activated Morning show, where he said while he is happy that Vincentians show love and appreciation for foreign musical talent, all he is asking that it is shown to their own as well.

“What we need for artiste in St. Vincent is more respect from the local people towards your own people. I know we have love and respect for a lot of people, we are very warm towards people and that is wonderful, keep that up. The bible says love your neighbor as yourself, which means you have to love yourself first before you can love your neigbour. You have to respect and promote your own people here, and continue to give to foreign people but your people come first, let us love ourselves first,” Dr. Cyrus said.

Becket was conferred an honorary Doctor of Letters at the graduation ceremony at the Five Islands campus in Antigua and Barbuda, for his work as a Soca Artiste/Composer.

On his return to SVG on Monday he was greeted with a warm welcome at the Argyle International Airport, as well as a hero’s welcome in Layou.