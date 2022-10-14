The NTRC’s 2022 icode784 Competition Preliminary Judging events are set to take place from October 19, 2022, to October 20, 2022, at the NIS Conference Room.

Teams representing various secondary schools and the public will be competing for places in the Grand finale scheduled for November 16, 2022.

Schools taking part in the secondary idea category on October 19th from 9 am to 12:30 pm are; the Petit Bordel Secondary School, St. Vincent Grammar School, St. Vincent Girls’ High School, Union Island Secondary School, and the Canouan Secondary School.

Schools participating in the Secondary mobile App category also on the 19th from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm are; the St. Vincent Grammar School, Petit Bordel Secondary School, and the Canouan Secondary School.

A total of fifteen teams will be featured in the Open Category on October 20th.

These events will be livestreamed via NTRCSVG’s Youtube and Facebook pages.