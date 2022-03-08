The Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr Carla Barnett said International Women’s Day provides an important platform to highlight the challenges women face in realizing their full human rights and to engage men and boys as champions for gender equality.

In a message to mark the occasion on Tuesday, Barnett, the first woman to serve as the region’s top public servant, said that it also provides an opportunity to celebrate the important contributions and tireless service that women around the world give every day at home, in their communities and beyond, and in every sphere of life.

International Women’s Day is being observed under the theme “Gender Equality Today For A Sustainable Tomorrow,” and Barnett said that it recognizes the contribution of women and girls around the world who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation and response, to build a more sustainable future for all.