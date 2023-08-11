There have been approximately 15,000 giant African snails caught by the Ministry of Agriculture so far.

This is according to Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel.

Minister Daniel was at the time was applauding the agriculture ministry for their work in eradicating the invasive species.

“The Ministry of Agriculture continues to do good work. At the moment there is the eradication of the Giant African Snail and they are doing quite good work there in terms of reducing the population. Their hunting and baiting methods are doing extremely well, my understand is that they have already caught over 15,000 snails and they’re doing quite good work,” he said.

The Giant African Snail was officially declared a pest here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in July 2023.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar during parliament had confirmed the presence of the invasive species on the island.

Minister Caesar at the time said it is difficult to estimate precisely when the snails were first introduced to St Vincent and the Grenadines, and by what means.