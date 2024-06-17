AirBnB providers here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being called on to get registered with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority.

This call came from SVG’s Tourism Minister Carlos James. Minister James said the providers’ registration will help producing an accurate account of the nation’s room stock, as well as to ensure that persons have the appropriate licenses and that the best service possible is provided.

“Going back again to Airbnb providers, service providers, I’m encouraging you to work with us. Let us see how we can get you registered with the tourism authority. Let us see how we can get you facilitated because we want to know the available room stock that’s out there.

We have a fair idea of what is available. We want to ensure that persons are licensed. We want to ensure that you provide the best and most suitable accommodation to visitors to our islands and that’s why we have to work on this strategic partnership with the SVG Hotel and Tourism Association, the tourism authority, the Ministry of Tourism and all of your stakeholders in relation to this venture.” Minister James said.

The Tourism Minister’s call for registration comes as SVG expects to see one of the busiest VincyMas periods in history and as visitors flood into the country for the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup.