Six contestants for this year’s Miss SVG pageant were introduced on Saturday, June 15th, amidst glitz and glamour at the pool deck of La Vue Boutique and Beach Club.

The lineup includes:

– Contestant number one, Lisha Beache, representing JCI St. Vincent.

– Contestant number two, Athalia Gloster, sponsored by Miss Flow.

– Contestant number three, Kewanna Hackshaw, supported by Lynch Caribbean Brokers.

– Contestant number four, Felicia Hector, representing Insta Cash.

– Contestant number five, Alvina Pinder, sponsored by Grenadine House.

– and Contestant number six, Zada Stephens, supported by KCCU.

During the unveiling, it was announced that La Vue would be this year’s title sponsor, marking a significant partnership for the pageant. Aviar Charles, Chairperson of the Beauty Shows Committee, expressed enthusiasm about La Vue becoming the home of Miss SVG, emphasizing the heightened prestige this move brings to the event.

Ms. Charles also noted the expanded involvement of Republic Bank in this year’s festivities. Additionally, the theme for the community service project was revealed as ‘She Leads’, aligning with the pageant’s commitment to empowerment.

The ECGC culinary cook-off will make a return, adding culinary flair to the pageant proceedings.

The six contestants, dubbed the ‘stunning 6’ by 2022 Miss SVG Jada Ross, will compete for the coveted Miss SVG crown on October 5th, under the theme ‘A Royal Dream’.