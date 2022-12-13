The Regional Security System, Asset Recovery Unit officially handed over copies of Cash Forfeiture handbooks for St. Vincent and the Grenadines to stakeholders including the Financial Intelligence Unit, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, (RSVGPF), the Chambers of the Attorney General and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution on Friday 9th December, 2022 at the Argyle International Airport Lounge.

Attorney General and former Director of the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) of the Regional Security System, Hon. Grenville Williams said “a well-regulated and strong financial system would encourage investments, facilitate financial inclusion and our participation in the global financial space.”

Mr. Williams pointed out that this country is fortunate to live in a zone of peace where acts of terrorism have not been identified, and urged everyone to work together to ensure this country remains peaceful from terrorist activities.

The Attorney General said he looks forward to the continued collaboration among participating institutions in fostering a region and culture of peace, security and stability for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the eight RSS member states and the wider region.