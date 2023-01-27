Dominica’s Tourism Minister Denise Charles has announced that effective February 4, American Airlines will operate four flights into Dominica weekly.

The minister made the statement during an interview with State-Owned Radio DBS.

According to Minister Charles, there are currently three flights being operated into Dominica.

Charles stated that one of the reasons American Airlines had initially reduced their flights is because of internal challenges.

Charles went on to state that there was a major change in policies which caused many pilots to retire.

Dominica’s Tourism Minister said as much as most airlines would like to offer Dominica many more services they are restricted because of their staff component.