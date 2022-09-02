With many in the nation still asking the question whether or not schools in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are still scheduled to reopen on Monday September 5th, Minister of Education Curtis King decided to clear the air.

During an interview with the Agency for Public Information earlier today said all schools with the exception of the St. Vincent Grammar School, which had its opening delayed by a week due to ongoing repair work.

“Yes, come Monday, 5th September, our schools will be reopened. There is a particular school, St. Vincent Grammar school, where that school has been given a further week so that we can complete the substantive repair work that we have been doing on that school. But generally speaking, the rest schools will be ready,” King said.

Minister King said that while most schools will be ready to be reopened on Monday September 5th, there will be the usual issues associated with the usual wear and tear that comes after a year of operation.

He however noted that this wear and tear had been exacerbated further by the use of schools as shelters during the explosive eruptions of La Soufriere.