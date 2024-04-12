The Public Service Union and the Argyle International Airport Inc. have reached an amicable settlement agreement.

According to a press release from the PSU, they met with the management of the AIA to discuss the outstanding retroactive payments owed to workers for the period 2020 to 2022.

The union, in their release, expressed gratitude to Chairman of the Board Mr. Godfrey Pompey, and the members of the management team for exercising good industrial relation practices.

The Public Service Union has previously said that if the outstanding payments are not settled by April 12th, they would initiate industrial action against the AIA on a Monday or Wednesday on a date of their choosing.

But as a result of discussions held with the management of the airport on April 10th, this industrial action, which had been set for Monday April 15th has been cancelled.

The PSU in their release also thanked the workers and members of the AIA for their patience and commitment.