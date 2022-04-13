Active cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines currently stand at two, according to the latest COVID-19 update from the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment.

Four new Rapid Antigen cases were reported.

The number of patients admitted for COVID-19 care in country remains at one.

The death toll from COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains unchanged at 106.

Of the deceased, 5 were fully vaccinated, 1 was partially vaccinated and 100 were unvaccinated.

69,895 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in country so far, with 36,145 being first doses and 30,241 being second doses. 3509 COVID-19 boosters have been administered.

Since March of 2020, there have been 6748 PCR COVID-19 cases reported here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.