An illegal firearm has been discovered in a barrel at the Port in capital city Kingstown.

The discovery of the firearm comes just days after St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Customs and Excise and Department announced that surveillance measures for barrels will be enhanced, the Searchlight Newspaper reports.

Local police and customs enforcement officers, based on intelligence received, conducted a search on a barrel which originated in the US state of Georgia.

A 9mm firearm was then found among the contents of the barrel. Authorities reportedly questioned the individual who arrived to clear the barrel.

This increase of the surveillance at the nation’s port comes as the annual duty-free concession commences. During this period there is an increased importation of barrels and other personal packages into St. Vincent and the Grenadines.