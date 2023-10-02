A 74-year-old gas station supervisor is the latest murder victim in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that Charles Mc Intosh was entering his property at about 10:40 pm shortly after leaving his workplace at the nearby SOL Gas Station in Arnos Vale when he was ambushed by a gunman who exited a car and shot him multiple times.

McIntosh was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is asking members of the public to assist with their investigation by providing information via the 999/911 hotline or the nearest police station.