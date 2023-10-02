St. Vincent and the Grenadines has received an official visit from the Ambassador of Chile His Excellency Hernan E. Nunez.

On Friday September 29th 2023, Ambassador Nunez presented Letters of Credence to Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan.

Chile’s Ambassador also met with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday, and the Ambassador of Cuba and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps His Excellency Jose Manuel Leveya Ventura.

The Chilean ambassador discussed the continual thrust for bilateral and multilateral relations with Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Mrs, Sandy Peters-Phillips and Director in the Department of Foreign Policy and Research Dr. Tamira Browne.

Ambassador Nunez’s diplomatic career spans over three decades, expertise in the Chilean foreign service, bilateral and multilateral relations, consular and administrative matters and knowledge in human resource management.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Chile established diplomatic ties on August 16th 1990.