Forty-eight (48) police officers and six (6) auxiliary police officers stationed in the Central Division were recognized for their hard work and dedication to duty in 2022.

The officers received their accolades at an Appreciation and Awards Dinner on Saturday 4th March 2023 that was held at the Questelles Learning Resource Center under the theme “Quest for less for 2023: Crime Prevention Requires You and Me.”

The commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John congratulated the awardees. He noted that they are people who must be entrusted with confidence, henceforth the reason for them being awarded.

According to the Commissioner the RSVGPF is doing an excellent job in carrying out its mandate, however, there is always room for improvement.

He noted that the road to success is always under construction and encouraged the officers to not depend on their previous performance but to always strive for perfection.

He encouraged the officers to continue to work hard to ensure that they are providing excellent service to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.