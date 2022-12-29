A forty-four (44) year-old man of Rose Place, Kingstown was found dead yesterday.

A police report says Sabaka Clarke was discovered motionless around 9:40 am on Wednesday, 28 December 2022 in some nearby bushes in the vicinity of Nine Steps, Rose Place by his brother.

A postmortem examination is expected to performed today.

Meanwhile, the decomposed body which was found in Simon, Biabou yesterday, remains unidentified.

In a report, Police in the South-Central Division (SCD) said they are currently conducting investigations into that discovery.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at telephone number 1-784-457-1211 ext 4816; the Officer in charge of the South-Central Division at 1784-458-4200; or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable speaking with.

All information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into these two incidents are ongoing.