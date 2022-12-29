Caribbean leaders have thanked Trinidadian Calypsonian Black Stalin for his music and work to inspire the region’s people to believe in themselves.

Black Stalin, whose real name is Leroy Calliste, passed away yesterday at his home in Trinidad’s second city, San Fernando, surrounded by his wife and family members.

The 81-year-old had been ailing for some time after suffering a stroke.

Caricom Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett, said the region “lost a true Caribbean cultural icon” in her message of tribute and condolence.

Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit said the people and government of Dominica are saddened by the Black Stalin’s death.

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley urged Caribbean people to remember the messages in Black Stalin’s music as we seek to build better nations.