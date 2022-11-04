While applauding the work of the Ministry of Agriculture, Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel, stated that 40,000 sacks of urea fertilizer are set to arrive here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from Venezuela this Monday.

Acting Prime Minister Daniel was at the time speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program.

He expressed gratitude to Venezuela on behalf of the nation’s farmers and stressed the positive impact that the shipment of fertilizer will have.

“As of Monday of next week, there will be 40,000 sacks of urea that will be landed here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. As you know, the last visit of Prime Minister Gonsalves to Venezuela would have indicated several areas to which there would have been indications as to areas we can benefit from our relationship with Venezuela and fertilizer would have been one of those areas, particularly in the area of agriculture. We are thankful and we welcome this gift from Venezuela,” Daniel stated.

Acting Prime Minister Daniel noted that the fertilizer will be stored at various locations throughout the country. He says this will prove to be more accessible to a wider range of SVG’s farmers.

“The [Agricultural] Input Warehouse, of course, will not be able to store all of this when it comes in; the ministry of agriculture is making arrangements, as I understand it to have the commodity stored, not only in Kingstown, but in Georgetown, Langley Park, where there is the palletizing center, Lauders as well as Belmont on the leeward side. So that the commodity will be placed in different areas, making it easier for the farmers in those areas,” he said.

Other areas under agreement with the Government of Venezuela include shipments of Asphalt and 150 prefabricated houses for families affected by the eruption of La Soufriere.