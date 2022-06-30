Placement of students to Secondary Schools will be finalized by Friday July 1. Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King said the Ministry of Education is hoping to have the list out to all schools by then.

King said, each year, there is a challenge with parents wanting their children to attend certain secondary schools, however, there is an “equitable distribution of resources at all schools, so you (students) should not feel disadvantaged attending one school or the other”.

King insisted that students are presented with equal opportunities across the board because the Government has made a “a valiant effort” to make sure resources are available at all secondary schools “and that is an equitable distribution”, therefore, Parents should not have reservations about sending their child to any secondary institution in the country.

Minister King is currently attending the Caribbean Ministerial Meeting on School Safety in St. Maarten. The delegation consists of Senior Education Officer Dr. Idelia Ferdinand and Hulda Peters of the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).