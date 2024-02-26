The police have charged 22-year-old Jeremiah Samuel of Rose Hall with the Kidnapping and Murder of Janae Samuel-Wright, a 1- year-old infant of the same address.

The charges were laid against the accused on Sunday 25th February 2024 at the Major Crime Unit, Police Headquarters, Kingstown.

Samuel is charged that on Saturday 10th February 2024, in Rose Hall he:

1. Stole and carried away the deceased without the consent of her mother;

2. With malice aforethought, caused the death of Janae Samuel-Wright by an unlawful act.

The defendant will be arraigned today February 26th at the Kingstown Magistrate Court. He is not expected to plea to the indictable charge.