A home for troubled youth in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set to be established by March 31st of this year.

This is according to Minister of National Mobilization Orando Brewster, who made the disclosure during the house of assembly last week.

Minister Brewster said these homes will accommodate girls and boys who exhibit behavioral and conduct disorders, as well aim to assist youth who are in conflict with the law.

“Madame Speaker, I have given my ministry the mandate that by March 31st of this year, we should have two homes, one for boys, one for girls and it would accommodate age ranges between 10 to 17 years of age and it is going to be primarily for children who exhibit signs of behavior and conduct disorders who cannot be placed in any specialized childcare facility. It would also help children who are in conflict with the law under the age of 16 and those who have been charged and placed on remand. Because it is not the best thing for us to put a child of such a young age behind bars, so this home will help in solving that issue,” Minister Brewster said.

Minister Brewster said that these new boys’ and girls’ homes will also provide a safe space for youth who have committed petty offences, as well as those who are chronic runaways.