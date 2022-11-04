Last night in Iowa former US President Donald Trump dropped one of his strongest hints yet he may run for the White House again.

On Thursday night, Mr Trump, a Republican, repeated to a crowd in Sioux City his unfounded claim that he lost in 2020 because of widespread election fraud.

“I ran twice,” he said. “I won twice, and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016.

“And likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far.

“And now in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious. I will very, very, very probably do it again.”

“Very soon,” he told the cheering crowd. “Get ready.”

Trump did win the most votes ever – 72 million – for a sitting president in 2020, but still lost to the challenger, Mr Biden, a Democrat, who pulled in 81 million.