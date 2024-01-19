1300 persons in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been awarded grants under the Promoting Youth Micro Enterprises (PRYME) program so far.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who said that just about $10 million has been spent on the program, with the planned expenditure on the program being just over $12 million.

“Our planned expenditure on this program for that five-year period is just over $12 million,”

“The expenditure so far is about $10 million, just over $10 million,”

“So far 1300 persons have been awarded grants under this project,” the Prime Minister said.

The Promoting Youth Micro Enterprises (PRYME) program was launched in March of 2020, with cash grants available between the ranges of $3,000.00 and $40,000.00.

It was first announced during Finance Minister Camillo’s Gonsalves’ Budget address of that year, and was fast tracked as one of the stimulus measures in the face of the economic fallout that was expected in the face of COVID-19 pandemic.