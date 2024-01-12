The Barrouallie Black Fish Processing Facility is set to receive $1.6 million from the 2024 Budget to complete construction.

This one-of-a-kind seafood processing plant will focus solely on Blackfish species and its derivatives, aiming to improve management, processing, preservation, and promotion of the species both locally and regionally.

The Japanese Government played an integral part in the facility’s establishment, and has recently approved a grant of $5.6 million exclusively for the fisheries subsector.

This grant will support both the Kingstown Fish Market and the Barrouallie Blackfish Facility, helping to increase the quality and export capacity of seafood from the island with the purchase of essential equipment, including refrigeration systems, ice makers, sealers, vacuum packers and lifts.

Barrouallie, situated in the Saint Patrick Parish, is renowned for its fishing industry, which is centered on the production of Blackfish.

With the highest population in the Saint Patrick Parish, the area is considered a hub for the fishing industry.