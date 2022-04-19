There are currently four active cases of COVID-19 here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to the latest COVID_19 update released by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, dated April 16th, 2022, there were three new Rapid Antigen cases confirmed in country.

The country’s number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations remains unchanged at one. That patient is unvaccinated.

SVG’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 106, with 100 of the deceased being unvaccinated, 1 partially vaccinated and 5 fully vaccinated.

The positivity rate, according to the health ministry’s latest report is zero.

Since March of 2020 there have been 6,751 PCR COVID-19 cases recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.