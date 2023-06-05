The Republic of China (Taiwan) has announced that they and the US Embassy Bridgetown will co host a Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) right here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Taiwan’s Ambassador to SVG Peter Sha- Li Lan during an interview with the Agency for Public Information (API) said that the focus of the event will be promoting technical and vocational training across the Caribbean.

“So every year the four partners sit down together and review the potential topics and the potential locations all over the world and to select some of the locations to have this kind of seminar and invite all other potential partners to participate. So this year St. Vincent and the Grenadines was selected and the main theme is “Tending To Tomorrow’s Talents Today”. It is mainly about vocational education and vocational training, so we’re very excited about it because this is the first ever GCTF seminar to be held here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” he said.

The GCTF’s forum on Technical and Vocational Tools and techniques for development states in the Caribbean and Latin America will be held on Tuesday June 6th from 9:00 am to 11:30 am at the Kingstown Baptist Church.