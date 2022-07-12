While speaking on the issue of production and productivity earlier today on WEFM’s Activated Morning program, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said that it is time for Vincentians to redouble their efforts.

Minister Caesar said that this is especially important right now given the current global financial problems being faced.

“Every single Vincentian, we have to redouble our efforts. The man who is a fisherman can’t reach late and turn up late for the work because we have to get more fish in the country to ensure that we have food security. The man who is the taxi driver, he can’t stop by the gas station and go inside and be laughing with people while the guest out there in the vehicle and they have to come out and call him and say “man we ready to go we’re late for the aiport”. People who are working at the airport, we have to redouble our efforts because at the end of the day, we are selling a service and we are providing a service not only for Vincentians but for persons throughout the world” Caesar said.

The Minister says he sees this time as a call to duty for Vincentians to rise to the occasion to ensure more food can be produced local consumption as well as for export.

Minister Caesar said that he is confident that Vincentians have the resilience pull through the challenges, highlighting the resilience shown by the nation following the last two volcanic eruptions of La Soufriere.

Minister Caesar calling on Vincentians to put their best foot forward during these challenging times.