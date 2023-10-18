St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be putting on a massive agriculture exhibition in 2024.

This will come as part of SVG’s hosting of the Caribbean Week of Agriculture next year.

This was announced by Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, who called on the nation’s agriculture stakeholders to be prepared to showcase the best that they have to offer.

“At the recently concluded Caribbean Week of Agriculture in the Bahamas, it was also noted there that in 2024, we will be bringing Caribbean Week of Agriculture to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and I am saying this to all the technicians, persons who are here—because I had a little conversation before this meeting—that we have to do a massive exhibition at Richmond Hill Playing Field, where we are going to showcase our agro-processors, our farmers, our fishers, our forester users, because you are the life blood of the country,” he said.

Minister Caesar was at the time speaking at a World Food Day event on Monday. He applauded the committee responsible for making the event a success.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Monday October 16th commemorated World Food Day 2023 under the theme: Water is Life. Water is Food. Leave no one behind.