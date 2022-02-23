Police have launched an investigation into a report of murder and arson that occurred on Monday February 14th, 2022 at Cedars, which left 41 year old labourer of Cedars Ohene Kaoma Samuel/Sutherland dead.

According to a release from the Public Relations and Complaints Department Preliminary investigations revealed that on Monday, February 14, 2022, at about 11:00 pm, an unknown person caused the death of the deceased by setting fire to his house causing him to receive severe burns to his body. The entire house and its contents including three dogs were destroyed in the process.

Samuel was subsequently transported to the Georgetown Medical Complex and later transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

A postmortem examination of the deceased revealed that he died as a result of his injuries.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is asking anyone information that may be of assistance to contact any police officer or police they are comfortable with.