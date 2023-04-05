Approximately fifty teachers and fifty counsellors have been trained in improving psychosocial support for students, teachers and families of vulnerable populations affected by the Covid 19 pandemic and other hazards.

The training ran from April 3rd-4th and is was facilitated by Dr. Nicola Bird, a Mental Health Specialist and Executive Director of Integrated Health Outreach Inc.

The psychosocial support workshop is part of component five which is support for learning continuity in vulnerable population. It forms part of the Social Safety net for the Covid-19 Response Programme funded by Inter-America Development Bank/ Caribbean Development Bank through the Ministry of Finance.

The training was preceded by an official opening ceremony on April 3, at the National Insurance Services (NIS) Conference Room, and heard remarks from Project Co-ordinator David Telesford, who outlined the components of the Covid-19 Response Programme and highlighted various projects undertaken under each.