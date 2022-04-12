The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment in collaboration with Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) and MacKay Memorial Hospital, held a press briefing to hand over Training Models and invitation letters to the first cohort of Seed Instructors under the four (4) year “Public Health Emergency Response System Enhancement Project” which was launched in November 2021.

The project is ideally designed to strengthen and improve the capacity to respond, enhance the quality of health services provided at various health facilities including, the Accident and Emergency Department (A&E) at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre (MMDC) in Georgetown, the Chateaubelair SMART Hospital, and the Levi Latham Healh Complex, and strengthen public health awareness and efforts across SVG.

Displayed at the press briefing were equipment used for the demonstration and practice of defibrillation and CPR training.

They include Defibrillators and defibrillation trainer manikins, adult and baby Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Training Manikins, and Video Laryngoscope among others.