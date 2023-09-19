St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be represented at an international archery competition for the first time in history.

The Archery Association of St. Vincent & the Grenadines said that it is preparing six archers and one coach to compete at the upcoming 5th Annual Caribbean Development Championships (CDC) set to be held in Trinidad and Tobago from September 29th to October 1st 2023.

The current team of archers will compete in four (4) different categories. The National Archery team is as follows:

Ian Gibson – Senior Mens

Richol Richards – Senior Womens

Marese Burgin – Senior Womens

Mariel Burgin – Senior Womens

Jared Nichols – Under 21 Mens

Divya Jiandani – Under 18 Womens

Sanjay Jiandani – Head Coach

The team will leave SVG on Wednesday September 27, 2023 and return on Monday October 2, 2023.

