Friday February 9th saw a $500 reward presented to nearly 800 students who sat the 2023 CSEC, CAPE and Associate Degree examinations.

Minister of Education Curtis King during the handing over ceremony stated that this $500 reward is more than just a financial incentive but is a representation of the Government’s investment in the nation’s future.

“Ladies and gentlemen, these awards are not mere financial incentives. They represent also, the investment that our government makes in our future. Each dollar bestowed upon you, you bright minds, is an investment in knowledge, innovation, and progress,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Education a total of 795 students were presented with the $500 award, 437 CSEC students, 203 CAPE students and 124 in associate degree programmes.