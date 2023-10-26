The Lions Club St Vincent South successfully staged another final of its Annual Public Speaking competition on Tuesday October 24th 2023 at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown. The Competition was closely contested with five (5) schools vying for the top spot as champion of Public Speaking in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Christian Joseph of the St Vincent Grammar School took the top spot with a total of 421 points and took away the Michael De Freitas Challenge trophy which will remain with the school until next year’s competition. He also walked away with the Best Main speech and best student prepared presentation awards.

The Girls High School represented by Janeil Stowe came in second with 374.5 points while Rayanna Ross of the Mountain View Adventist Academy took the third spot scoring 365 points. Soren Phillips representing the Thomas Saunders Secondary School won the award for the Best Impromptu Speech and scored a total of 341.5 points.

The top three winners received scholarships valued at $2000, $1000 and $500 respectively and all participants received smartphones compliments the title sponsor FLOW.

The other finalists were Kevisha Richardson of the St Joseph Convent Kingstown who attained 341 points and Lisa Robertson representing the Adelphi Secondary School with 347.5 points.

This year’s topic was ‘Unless Criminals’ proximity to power is reduced, their ill-gotten gains confiscated and a culture of lawfulness fostered, the level of crime will remain at unacceptable levels’.

Last year’s competition was won by Oscar Browne of the St Martin’s Secondary school.

