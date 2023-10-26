Executive Director of the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), Mr. Ansari Hosein paid a three-day visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines from Monday 23rd to Wednesday 25th October 2023.

This visit included a courtesy call to Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at Cabinet Room on Tuesday 24th October, 2023.

Among the issues discussed were the vision of CARDI, the impacts of climate change, strategic approaches to praedial larceny, the labour shortage in the agriculture sector and the manner in which bad farming practices through the use of hazardous pesticides continue to impact negatively on our soils.

The CARDI Executive Director noted that CARDI intends to work closer with the Ministry of Agriculture to develop center of excellence at the various agricultural stations across the country, so that the stations can increase productivity.