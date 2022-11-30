Entry to St. Lucia is set to be even more seamless with the introduction of an online Embarkation/Disembarkation (ED) form that allows travelers to be electronically processed.

Starting today November 30th, the new electronic process will replace the handwritten form, providing real-time information to Immigration, Customs, and Port Health, and will significantly reduce the processing time of arriving passengers.

The introduction of the online ED form is delivered by the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and funded through the 11th European Development Fund.

The George F.L Charles Airport is earmarked as the first point of execution, and will be followed by Hewanorra International Airport UVF on December 5th and will be implemented at other ports of entry subsequently.