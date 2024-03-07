The spotlight will be on Micro, Small, and Medium sized businesses this Friday when the Build Back Equal Night Market is held in Layou.

The market will be hosted at the Herman Young Community Centre from 6pm-10pm.

Project Coordinator Rhema Lewis, during an appearance on WE FM’s Activated Mornings program said that these twenty entrepreneurs have been given this opportunity to display their businesses free of charge. Miss Lewis said that in speaking with these owners, particular emphasis was placed on the need for new market for them to introduce themselves to potential customers.

“The focus of the night market is hitting on is economic empowerment. So the night market is an opportunity for small, micro, medium business owners to come, have their booth, set up for free, so there’s cost to you and you have an opportunity to sell your products, advertise, promote if your business is new and up and coming, so we’re really excited about it. We’ve had an opportunity to speak to some of our business owners and there is quite a stress on the fact that they are looking for a new market to introduce themselves to the population and I think this is a great opportunity to do so,” Miss Lewis said.

The Build Back Equal Project is an initiative led by UN Women and implemented in partnership with the UNFPA, with the general support of Global Affairs Canada. It aims to ensure that women and youth-owned businesses have access to affordable and adequate financing, that no one is left behind, that sexual and reproductive health services are more effective, and that survivors of gender-based violence have easier access to the services they require.