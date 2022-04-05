Economic sanctions placed on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine have begun to affect Vincentian students pursuing studies in the Russian Federation.

The information was made public on Sunday during the Issues at Hand program by Minister of State with Responsibility for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Keisal Peters.

“The concern that has been raised by at least two students is that the sanctions may now affect their ability to receive funds” she said.

Minister Peters said that the Government is currently in the progress of finding ways to alleviate the concerns of the students.

“We are currently in conversation with the Russian ambassador on alternative means to assist out students because we have to look out for them”

Peters said that she expects to receive a report on this matter next week from her Director of Foreign Policy.

Minister Peters on Students in Russia