Reports of yacht related break-ins have dropped significantly here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is according to Minister of Tourism Carlos James while discussing security as it relates to the tourism sector in SVG. The Tourism Minister noted that there has been an increased level of security in the country with moves like the purchasing of the vessel named Captain Hugh Mulzac.

“I’m not sure if you’ve been following the developments with our standing, in terms of yacht reported break-ins, we have dropped significantly in reports. In fact, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is one of the countries which we have seen an increased level of security, since we have purchased the Hugh Mulzac which is now staying off shore; we have a lot more local patrols in the Grenadines and around the western coast of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, so we have really improved in security, marine security,” Minister James said.

The Tourism Minister also touched on the point of general security on land, honing on specifically on tourism sites and the security in those areas.

“When these facilities are operational, something that we will have to look at in terms of more robust patrols and communications with police in terms of ensuring that constant level of security and patrols around these hot spots and areas,” the Tourism Minister said.

The 2022 cruise season kicked off on November 1st 2022. There are a total of scheduled cruise calls to SVG; twelve inaugural calls will be made by top named cruise lines within the industry for this season.