Grenadian Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has addressed the recent High Court ruling on pension and says a committee will be appointed to examine all aspects and make recommendations to the government.

This is in relation to the recent High Court ruling that could result in government having to pay a significant amount of money to public servants.

Mitchell, speaking at an NNP meeting on Sunday said he will also address the nation on the issue in a week’s time, however this week they will meet with ‘their brothers and sisters in the trade union movement.’

“We are confident we will find a solution that will satisfy the workers and people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.”

Mitchell said through visionary and mature leadership, dialogue and reasonableness ‘we will fix this pension issue.’