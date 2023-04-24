On Friday, April 21, 2023, officers assigned to His Majesty’s Prison’s Belle Isles Correctional Facility conducted a targeted search of the facility based on intelligence.

According to Mr. Dwayne Bailey, Acting Superintendent of Prisons, the searches were undertaken by the prison authority to safeguard the safety of inmates, employees, and visitors.

As part of its usual operational processes, the prison conducts routine searches of the facilities. During the search, a cache of contraband items that pose a safety risk was found and confiscated.

These items include forty-six (46) cellphones, twenty-eight (28) phone chargers, twenty-three (23) phone batteries, fourteen (14) headphones, four (4) ear pads, one (1) power pack, fourteen (14) scissors, six (6) diggers, one (1) hacksaw blade, and a quantity of marijuana, high leaf, and cigarettes.

Diggers are implements used in fights to inflict injuries. The prison authority solicits the support of the public in keeping our facilities safe.