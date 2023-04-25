The Queen of the Dancehall, Spice, made her long-awaited return to the Jamaican stage this weekend, much to the absolute delight of her Jamaican fans.

During her return performance she included a tribute for the incarcerated dancehall mogul Vybz Kartel with whom she not only shares a tight bond but also the Billboard-hit “Romping Shop,” which she also performed.

During the tribute, the crowd could be heard chanting “Free Vybz Kartel” as the backup pole dancers-turned-ring girls strutted around the stage carrying huge posters of Vybz Kartel.

The Grammy-nominated artist took the time out during her performance in the wee hours of Sunday morning to send big ups to Bounty Killer, who she said was instrumental at the beginning of her career.

In another segment of her performance, Spice expressed her utter gratitude to her fans in a moment of silence. She thanked those who supported and prayed for her during her dire health crisis. The dancehall star quickly followed up with her newer releases, including the reggae track “Spice Marley,” which was released exactly a month ago in March. The positive reception to the track was quite moving as fireworks erupted from behind the stage, putting the icing on the performance cake.